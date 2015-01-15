Samsung Might Have A Bunch Of New Android Tablets Coming Soon

It has been a few months since Samsung released a new tablet, but now it looks as if the company may have several new devices coming soon.

The blog Sam Mobile, which has a decent track record when it comes to reporting on new Samsung product launches, reports that new Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Note tablets are in the works.

The blog was able to dig up eight model numbers pertaining to new Samsung tablets.

Four of those tablets reportedly belong to the Galaxy Tab line, while the other four will be new Galaxy Note tablets.

The company is likely to introduce a small and a large version of its new Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Note tablets, as well as a Wi-Fi-only and cellular edition of each. This explains why there are so many model numbers.

As is the case with Samsung’s previously released tablets, the smaller version is likely to have a 7- or 8-inch screen, while the larger tablet will probably have a 10- or 12-inch display.

If Samsung does have some new tablets to announce, we might hear about them next month at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Samsung will probably announce the Galaxy S6 there, and it usually has a strong presence at the show, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the company announce a handful of new devices.

