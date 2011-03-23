These New Android Tablets Will Be Thinner And Lighter Than The iPad 2

Samsung and HTC officially unveiled new tablets at the CTIA conference in Florida.



Most surprisingly was Samsung’s redesign of the Galaxy Tab 10.1, which was originally introduced at the Mobile World Congress in Spain a few weeks ago. Samsung also introduced a 8.9 inch version of the Tab.

Both Samsung tablets run Android 3.0 Honeycomb and are thinner and lighter than the iPad 2. The 10.1 will be released on June 8th and the 8.9 will be released early this summer.

Sprint announced the HTC EVO View 4G, a seven-inch tablet based on the Flyer tablet unveiled at MWC. But unlike most new Android tablets, the View will only run version 2.3 Gingerbread instead of the tablet-optimised Honeycomb. It will be released this summer.

Here’s a breakdown of the specs for the three tablets:

Photo: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1:

10.1 inch screen

Dimensions: 1.3 pounds and 0.34 inches thick (lighter and thinner than the iPad 2)

Android 3.0 Honeycomb

Cameras: 3 MP rear and 2 MP front-facing with 720p video and LED flash

1 GHz dual core processor

16 GB ($499) or 32 GB ($599) wifi-only models

USB 2.0 and Bluetooth

Photo: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.9:

8.9 inch screen

Dimensions: 1.04 pounds and 0.34 inches thick

Android 3.0 Honeycomb

Cameras: 3 MP rear and 2 MP front-facing with 720p video and LED flash

1 GHz dual core processor

16 GB ($469) or 32 GB ($569) wifi-only models

USB 2.0 and Bluetooth

Photo: Sprint

HTC EVO View 4G:

7.7 inch screen

0.5 inches thick and 0.93 pounds

3G and 4G mobile hotspot supporting up to eight devices

Available on Sprint’s 4G network

Android 2.3 Gingerbread

32 GB of internal memory

Cameras: 5 MP rear and 1.3 MP front facing with HD video

Wifi and Bluetooth 3.0

No pricing available yet

Don’t Miss: 5 Reasons Why You Should Buy A Xoom Instead Of An iPad

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.