Samsung Is Releasing Another Smart Watch, And This One Could Replace Your Phone, Report Claims

Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil another smart watch this summer, according to The Wall Street Journal.

This smart watch, however, would be different than the Gear 2, Galaxy Gear, and other wearables the company has released in recent months.

The new wrist-worn gadget would be able to operate independently of a smartphone — meaning it could make calls, send messages, and access the internet without having to work through another device.

This isn’t common among smart watches, but Samsung’s purported gadget wouldn’t be the first of its kind. The Neptune Pine smart watch, for example, doesn’t require a connection to another device in order to function.

Samsung declined to comment on what it says are rumours and speculation.

If The Wall Street Journal’s report turns out to be true, this smartwatch is likely to be more expensive than Samsung’s current offerings. The company will have to equip the watch with its own cellular radio, so that it functions like a mini mobile phone, which could add to the overall cost of the device.

The Journal also reports that this gadget will be able to take photos, send emails, measure your heart rate, and will support GPS and Bluetooth technology.

Samsung is said to be in talks with U.S. carriers and is planning to reveal the device in June or July, according to the report. The watch will run on Samsung’s Tizen operating system just like its Gear 2 and Gear Fit gadgets, further suggesting that Samsung may be decreasing its reliance on Android on which it might build its own solid app ecosystem.

While device manufacturers such as Samsung are pushing toward wearable tech, it’s still unclear how these devices will fair in the market.

Chris Jones, VP principal analyst with Canalys Insight, previously told Business Insider that many of today’s smartwatches end up with short battery life and a bulky design since they run on processors made for smartphones — not wearables.

Jones also acknowledged that smartwatches don’t offer new functionality that you can’t already achieve with a smartphone, so they haven’t really caught on with consumers just yet.

