Samsung just announced a new virtual reality headset -- and it's surprisingly cheap

Samsung announced on Thursday at an Oculus VR event that it’s releasing a new inexpensive virtual reality headset that works with all of Samsung’s latest flagship phones.

The new Gear VR will sell for $US99, which is half the price of the $US200 price tag the original Gear VR headsets demanded.

The new model is also compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge Plus, and the Note 5.

It’s significant, as the original Gear VR headsets came in two models.

One headset could only fit the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, and the other was designed to fit the Galaxy Note 4, which could be limiting for some people with different models of Samsung’s phones.

Koo also boasted that the new Gear VR is 22% lighter than the original models, that they’re more comfortable to wear, and improvements have been made to the the touchpad and overall feel of the headset.

Peter Koo of Samsung Mobile repeatedly emphasised during the event that Samsung wanted to make VR accessible to everyone. Indeed, the new price tag is proof of that.

Of course the catch is, you need a phone to run it. And Samsung’s flagship phones are some of the most expensive right now.

