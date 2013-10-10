Photos Of The New Samsung Galaxy Round, The First Phone With A Curved Display

Samsung The new Samsung Galaxy Round

Samsung announced that tomorrow the new Samsung Galaxy Round phone will be available in Korea.

The phone is the world’s first curved display smartphone, blending the latest smartphone screen innovations with unique design features. The Galaxy Round also boasts a 5.7-inch screen.

Users can take advantage of something called “Roll Effect” that enables user to check information such as date, time, missed call and battery easily when home screen is off. All you have to do is jiggle the phone when it’s flat on the table to see your updates.

Here’s a video of how “Roll Effect” works:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s what the Samsung Galaxy Round looks like:

