Samsung Made A Laptop Out Of Fake Leather

Samsung just announced that it will be releasing two new Chromebooks.

If you’re unfamiliar with Chromebooks, they’re laptops that run Google’s Chrome operating system, which is based on the Chrome Web browser. Almost all computing is done within the browser, and you store your files in a virtual hard drive called Google Drive.

The crux of the Chromebook is that you’re always online. Acer, Google, Toshiba, and HP have all released their own models, and Samsung launched its originals back in 2011.

Samsung’s new Chromebook 2 comes with either a 11.6 or 13.3-inch high-def screen. Because the 11.6-inch model weighs under 2.5 pounds and is less than three-quarters of in inch thick, it’s easy to take on the go. You get 8 hours of battery life on one charge and its fast processor has it booting up from cold in less than 10 seconds. It also has a faux leather casing.

Samsung says its trying to target students with these cheap new device, which it’s selling for $US319.99 and $US399.99 for the small and large sizes, respectively.

Samsung’s new Chromebooks aren’t the cheapest on the market (HP’s recent Chromebook was super cheap at only $US279), but that doesn’t mean it won’t be a hit. Samsung was the leading Chromebook brand in the U.S. in 2013, accounting for more than 60 per cent of overall market share, according to research group NPD.

You can get it Samsung’s Chromebook 2 in either black or white and they’ll hit shelves in April:

