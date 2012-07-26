6 Reasons Apple's New Safari Browser Crushes Chrome And Firefox

Photo: flickr/uwdigitalcollections
With OS X Mountain Lion, Apple rolled out a new version of Safari that gives Chrome and Firefox a run for their money.It took the best from Chrome and Firefox and then added some.
Here are the new reasons to switch (back) to Safari.
WHOA! Safari seems super fast now. We can test if it actually IS super fast by running SunSpider's Javascript test.
Another thing: Safari now has fat tabs. Tabs now fill out the whole width of their bar. Why didn't anyone think of that before?
Safari still has Reader, which gives you a reading experience free of ads and other things that get in your way. No other browser has that.
