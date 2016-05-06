A new Ryan Murphy series for FX will go behind one of Hollywood's most notorious feuds

Warner Bros. ‘What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?’ stars Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

Ryan Murphy has landed another anthology series at FX.

It’s called “Feud,” and the first season will star Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon as battling Hollywood divas Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, respectively.

This will be Murphy’s third anthology at FX after “American Horror Story” and “American Crime Story,” which just wrapped its critically acclaimed first season about the murder trial of O.J. Simpson.

Alfred Molina, Stanley Tucci, Judy Davis, and Dominic Burgess are set to also star on the new series, which will uncover the backstage drama behind the movie “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” according to an FX press release on Thursday.

“Feud” will begin production this fall and will air in 2017.

Molina plays the film’s director Robert Aldrich, Tucci was cast as studio titan Jack Warner, Davis as gossip columnist Hedda Hopper, and Burgess as Crawford and Davis’ costar Victor Buono.

In addition to Murphy, Brad Pitt will executive produce. Murphy will also direct several episodes. Lange and Sarandon will also serve as producers.

