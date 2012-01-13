Russia's New Anti-Election Fraud Measures: Webcams, Live Feeds And See-Through Ballot Boxes

Authorities began installing webcams at ballot stations and purchasing see-through ballot boxes Wednesday, following vows by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and elections chief Vladimir Churov to fight fraud in the upcoming presidential vote.



The first cameras were being set up in the Tula region south of Moscow, Interfax reported, citing a regional government official.

Each of the region’s more than 1,100 polling stations will be equipped with two cameras and a computer that will broadcast live footage online, the report said.

The cameras will cover the ballot box and the election commission’s desk where the vote count takes place, the unidentified official was quoted as saying.

In response to the mass protests against alleged vote-rigging at the Dec. 4 State Duma elections, Putin promised during a call-in show two weeks later to equip all of the country’s more than 95,000 polling stations with live cameras.

