Ben Affleck Is A Terrifying Businessman In New 'Runner, Runner' Trailer

If you don’t think Ben Affleck can do scary, check out the latest trailer for “Runner Runner,” his new film with Justin Timberlake.

The first trailer focused on Timberlake’s character Richie Furst delving into the world of online gambling.

The second official trailer for the 20th Century Fox film shows a chillingly, terrifying Affleck as shrewd businessman Ivan Block.

The film comes from Brad Furman who previously directed 2011’s “The Lincoln Lawyer.”

“Runner Runner” is in theatres October 4.

