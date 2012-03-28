It's About To Get A Whole Lot Tougher To Cheat On The SATs

Photo: www.pollackblog.com

Security around the SAT and ACT college admissions exams will increase this fall, in an attempt to make sure test-takers are who they actually claim to be.The increase in security comes on the tail of a cheating scandal involving about a dozen students in Long Island who paid other students $500 to $3,600 to take the tests for them, according to The New York Times.



In one case, a male even took the test for a female student.

Under the new rules, students will have to submit a photo upon applying to take the exam, the College Board announced today. On test day, the roster will have a photo of the student so it can be matched with a student’s ID before the exam. The photo will also appear with the student’s score results.The changes will be enacted nationwide.

