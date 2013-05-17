Environmentalists And The Energy Industry Both Hate The New Rules For Fracking Federal Lands

The Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management just released revised rules governing hydraulic fracturing — fracking — on public lands.



They seem to have upset both environmentalists and the industry — we’ve already received two insta-press releases from both sides criticising the updated regulations.

That’s usually a good sign. The actual news is that energy firms will continue to be able to use the online databank FracFocus to report chemicals they’ve used in their drilling process. A Harvard study recently criticised FracFocus for being essentially self-regulated by the industry.

Meanwhile, firms will face increased scrutiny on wellbore construction and safety.

Here’s the full release:

BML Frack rules by Rob Wile

