This why William and Kate chose Charlotte Elizabeth Diana as the royal baby's name

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge named their second child, who is fourth in line to the throne, as Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

The baby will be known as Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.

The names Alice and Charlotte were touted as British bookmakers’ favourite for the royal baby’s name, followed by Victoria, Olivia and Elizabeth.

However, many congratulated the couple on choosing names that pay homage to both sides of the family.

Charlotte

Getty Catherine Middleton waves to the crowds as her sister and Maid of Honour Pippa Middleton holds her dress before walking in to the Abbey to attend the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Charlotte is also the middle name of the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Philippa, more commonly known as ‘Pippa’ Middleton.

Kate and Pippa are known as being very close. Pippa, who is now a writer for the Telegraph newspaper and author, served as Princess Kate’s Maid of Honour when she married Prince William at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, in London, England.

Elizabeth

REUTERS/Rebecca Naden Britain’s Queen Elizabeth views the pedigree of her Royal Ascot Gold Cup winner ‘Estimate’ on the wall of the stables, during her visit to Cotts Equine Hospital in Narberth, Wales April 29, 2014.

Elizabeth is the name of the ruling Queen of England. William and Kate waited until they told the Queen about the name of their second child, before announcing it to the public.

Queen Elizabeth is the eldest daughter of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. She became Queen at the age of 25, and has reigned for more than five decades.

Diana

Reuters (From L to R) The Prince of Wales, Prince William, Princess Diana and Prince Harry attend the Heads of State ceremony in Hyde Park to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of VE Day in Hyde Park May 7, 1995.

The name Diana is homage to Prince William’s mother, who died in a car crash in 1997, aged 36.

Princess Diana’s death caused an outpouring of grief across the globe and, in recent days, British newspapers called for the Royals to pay respect to her by naming the new baby Diana.

“As the nation waits, why the Princess must be called Diana” said one headline on the front page of The Daily Telegraph newspaper this month.

“William’s late mother was there in spirit, outside the hospital on Saturday, her oval sapphire and diamond engagement ring on the hand Kate used to adjust the sleeping baby’s shawl,” journalist Allison Pearson wrote in the article. William gave his fiancee that ring so that his mother, as he said, could be part of their wedding, and I’m sure her name will be passed on to his daughter in the same spirit of commemoration.”

