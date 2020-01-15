There's a '60s ski lodge-themed bar that sells $16 spiked hot chocolate on the rooftop of JFK's only airport hotel. Here's a look inside the retro 'runway chalet.'

- The TWA Hotel at New York’s JFK Airport has debuted a 1960s ski lodge-themed rooftop bar for the winter season.
- TWA Hotel opened in May 2019 on the site of the former Trans World Airline terminal, which operated from 1962 to 2001. It is the only hotel located on the grounds of JFK.
- The Runway Chalet at the Pool Bar is adjacent to TWA’s heated rooftop infinity pool, boasts vintage ski decor, and offers a seasonal menu that includes spiked hot chocolate and fondue.
Flight delays due to bad weather are unfortunate, but less so at JFK’s TWA Hotel.
The appropriately-named “Weather Delay,” one of the custom cocktails served at TWA’s brand new ski-themed rooftop getaway, helps take the edge off interrupted travel plans. The bar’s classic and specialty house cocktails are $US16 each, according to recent visitors.
Runway Chalet at the Pool Bar, designed to resemble a ’60s-era ski lodge, beats waiting in your run-of-the-mill airport lounge, too.
Take a look at TWA’s new rooftop chalet bar:
TWA Hotel has debuted a ski-themed rooftop bar for the winter season.
Runway Chalet is heated and tented …
… adorned with retro ski accessories …
… and features a vintage fireplace.
Open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, the bar boasts panoramic views of one of JFK’s largest runways.
Seasonal cocktails include the “Weather Delay,” a hot chocolate drink spiked with Belvedere vodka, and “Idlewild Hot Toddy,” made with Sailor Jerry spiced rum and hot apple cider.
The bar’s classic and specialty house cocktails are $US16 each, according to recent visitors.
Menu bites include an artisanal cheese and charcuterie plate with fig marmalade …
… and fondue to share. The fondue option is offered for 2-4 people in two flavours: Vermont cheddar and chocolate.
The Runway Chalet is adjacent to TWA Hotel’s 95-degree infinity pool-cuzzi, so you can top off your experience with a pre- or post-drink swim.
There is no charge for non-hotel guests to visit the pool and rooftop.
Visitors and guests can also visit TWA’s new ground-level ice rink.
TWA debuted its Runway Rink in November. The rink is open seven days a week and located next to the hotel’s aeroplane cocktail lounge. Adult admission is $US15.
The Runway Chalet and Runway Rink join TWA’s year-round offerings, including the Paris Café restaurant by Jean-Georges, the cocktail-focused Sunken Lounge, and exhibits dedicated to the history of TWA, the Jet Age, and mid-century modern design.
