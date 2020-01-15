There's a '60s ski lodge-themed bar that sells $16 spiked hot chocolate on the rooftop of JFK's only airport hotel. Here's a look inside the retro 'runway chalet.'

Courtesy TWA Hotel

Flight delays due to bad weather are unfortunate, but less so at JFK’s TWA Hotel.

The appropriately-named “Weather Delay,” one of the custom cocktails served at TWA’s brand new ski-themed rooftop getaway, helps take the edge off interrupted travel plans. The bar’s classic and specialty house cocktails are $US16 each, according to recent visitors.

Runway Chalet at the Pool Bar, designed to resemble a ’60s-era ski lodge, beats waiting in your run-of-the-mill airport lounge, too.

Take a look at TWA’s new rooftop chalet bar:

TWA Hotel has debuted a ski-themed rooftop bar for the winter season.

Courtesy TWA Hotel



Runway Chalet is heated and tented …

Courtesy TWA Hotel



… adorned with retro ski accessories …

Courtesy TWA Hotel



… and features a vintage fireplace.

Courtesy TWA Hotel



Open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, the bar boasts panoramic views of one of JFK’s largest runways.

Courtesy TWA Hotel



Seasonal cocktails include the “Weather Delay,” a hot chocolate drink spiked with Belvedere vodka, and “Idlewild Hot Toddy,” made with Sailor Jerry spiced rum and hot apple cider.

Courtesy TWA Hotel

Menu bites include an artisanal cheese and charcuterie plate with fig marmalade …

Courtesy TWA Hotel



… and fondue to share. The fondue option is offered for 2-4 people in two flavours: Vermont cheddar and chocolate.

Courtesy TWA Hotel



The Runway Chalet is adjacent to TWA Hotel’s 95-degree infinity pool-cuzzi, so you can top off your experience with a pre- or post-drink swim.

Courtesy TWA Hotel

There is no charge for non-hotel guests to visit the pool and rooftop.



Visitors and guests can also visit TWA’s new ground-level ice rink.

Courtesy TWA Hotel

TWA debuted its Runway Rink in November. The rink is open seven days a week and located next to the hotel’s aeroplane cocktail lounge. Adult admission is $US15.

The Runway Chalet and Runway Rink join TWA’s year-round offerings, including the Paris Café restaurant by Jean-Georges, the cocktail-focused Sunken Lounge, and exhibits dedicated to the history of TWA, the Jet Age, and mid-century modern design.



