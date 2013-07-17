New Rolling Stone Cover Depicts Alleged Boston Bomber As Dreamy Teen Heartthrob

The cover of the August issue of Rolling Stone hasn’t even hit newstands yet, but it’s already stirring up controversy on social media.



On the front of the magazine is Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving member of the duo of brothers alleged to have carried out the attacks on the Boston Marathon.

Three people were killed and more than 260 were injured in the blasts.

Not surprising is the swift — and mostly negative — reaction to the cover’s depiction of Tsarnaev, and Rolling Stone is already taking plenty of heat on their Facebook page.

Here’s some of the reaction so far:

“Why give the guy the cover of Rolling Stone? TIME gave Charles Manson the cover and all the magazines carried pictures of the Columbine shooters on the covers, too. Don’t make martyrs out of these people.”

…

“Very un-American. F*** you Rolling Stone. I thought it was supposed to be an honour to be on your cover?”

“I shared this on my news feed, but not in support of your magazine, I shared it to show people how low you have gone by putting this terrorist on your cover. Rolling Stone, go and read all the shares of your picture, there are a lot of angry people that you would make such a disgusting choice.”

