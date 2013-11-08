New 'RoboCop' Trailer Makes Us Really Excited About The Reboot

The new RoboCop trailer is here and it looks pretty good!

MGM and Sony Pictures are releasing the reboot starring Joel Kinnaman (“The Killing”) as Detective Alex Murphy. Gary Oldman, Michael Keaton, and Samuel L. Jackson also star. The remake of the 1987 film is being directed by José Padilha (“Elite Squad”).

The second full-length trailer gives a better look at Murphy’s transformation from man to bot, and those who want to control him.

Our only quip: It’s difficult to watch the beginning of this trailer and not think of Samuel L. Jackson as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Nick Fury.

Also, these are actual lines from the trailer:

“Why is America so Robo-phobic?” and “Want to play bad cop good cop? … Bad cop / RoboCop?”

“RoboCop” comes to theatres February 2014.

