There's A New Offshore Rig Explosion In The Gulf Of Mexico

Update 2: Sounds like good news. There is no oil spill — this was a shallow-water production facility. Not a drilling facility. Mariner Energy is bouncing back.



Update: According to Dow Jones, via CNBC, all workers have been accounted for.

The rig has been identified as: Vermillion Oil Rig 380. No word on what it’s used for.



Original post: At least one worker missing. The Coast Guard is responding to a drilling rig explosion.

Here’s the report from WDSU.com:

One person is missing after a rig explosion in the Gulf of Mexico, about 80 miles south of Vermilion Bay, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Rescue crews from New Orleans and Houston are on the way to the rig via helicopter, the Coast Guard said. Twelve people were accounted for, and one is missing. It happened around 9 a.m., and as of 10:15 a.m., the rig was still burning, the Coast Guard said.

The rig is apparently owned by Mariner Energy, whose stock is tanking

Here’s where Vermilion Bay is…

