Apple May Introduce A New IPad Mini With Retina Display On Thursday

Martin Hajek Concept designer Martin Hajek’s imagines what the new iPad lineup might look like.

It looks like Apple will be releasing more than one new iPad at its upcoming press event Thursday.

Apple is already widely expected to introduce a new iPad Air at the event, but a new report from Mac Otakara (via MacRumors) says Apple is also planning to reveal a new Retina iPad Mini as well.

Past reports have been uncertain as to whether Apple would choose to launch the second-generation Retina iPad Mini alongside the iPad Air, or wait to release it alongside the rumoured 12.9-inch iPad early next year.

Both the updated iPad Air and Retina iPad Mini are likely to see Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor, which was first introduced with the iPhone 5S.

Interestingly enough, MacRumors is reporting that while the iPad Air is rumoured to include Apple’s new A8X processor inside, the Retina iPad Mini may include only the A8, a slightly less powerful processor.

Apple is scheduled to introduce the new iPad lineup at a press event Oct. 16, where the company is also rumoured to be announcing a new high-resolution iMac and release date for its OSX Yosemite Mac operating system. It may also introduce a new Apple TV, which hasn’t seen a meaningful update since 2010.

Business Insider will be attending the event and will provide live coverage of any new announcements.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.