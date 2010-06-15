New Restaurant Deal Site InBundles Launches

A note from Danny Lyu, who just founded InBundles.com…



I’ve founded a new restaurant deal website called InBundles.com. It works like this: every few days, we email our readers a review of one of our favourite eateries along with an exclusive discounted gift certificate (called a Bundle) of at least 50% off. Our readers get great deals while our participating restaurants get great exposure and tons of new customers. It’s a win-win.

While there’s room to offer deals on all sorts of local products and services, InBundles just doesn’t care about laser hair removal, yoga classes, mani-pedis, etc. Our goal is to get our readers eating and drinking the best stuff at the best prices. And we’re not talking about your corner deli or pizza joint. We’re providing discounted gift certificates for top-notch eateries ranging from gourmet sandwich shops to Michelin star hot-spots.

InBundles launches Monday, June 14th, 2010. For our launch, we’re focusing on great restaurant deals, but we plan to expand to all food and beverage businesses very soon. We hope you get the chance to check it out.

