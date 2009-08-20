New, Responsive GM Cancels Car One Week After People Say They Hate It

General Motors has pulled the plug on a Buick SUV one week after the company announced it, citing negative feedback from customers, employees and dealers.



The vehicle was a hangover from General Motors’ Saturn division. It was basically a Saturn Vue with a Buick grille slapped on the front, says Autoblog. The only positive about the SUV was that it was expected to be a plug-in hybrid, like the Volt. That aspect of the SUV will be saved and put on a different Buick model.

Is this a sign of the new, responsive GM, willing to listen to customers? Or did it simply read the writing on the wall and cut its losses early on? GM is certainly spinning it as the former, not the latter, though both explanations are acceptable.

The above image is the “official” teaser for the car. We can’t find any others, but here’s what the Saturn Vue looked like, and the Buick Enclave, the two cars that the killed car was based on:

