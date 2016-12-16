New research says there are 4 types of modern workers -- find out which you are

Do you prefer working with spreadsheets or Photoshop? Do you find that you’re more effective collaborating with your team, or working solo? Perhaps you’re just a jack-of-all-trades and enjoy doing a bit of it all?

Knowing how you work, and how to optimise your work, can be instrumental in your success. Online storage provider Dropbox and content marketing agency Column Five collaborated with Business Insider to help you find out. Are you a manager, ambassador, executor, or creator? Check out the quiz below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.