Scientists have a shocking new theory on why hands evolved

Human hands are capable of performing incredibly complex movements like no other parts of the body. It has, however, been a long-term mystery of how they evolved to the current form. A group of researchers, Tetsuya Nakamura, Andrew R. Gehrke, Justin Lemberg, Julie Szymaszek, and Neil H. Shubin, unveiled a new study that shows evidence of where human hands might have come from.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.