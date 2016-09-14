US

Scientists have a shocking new theory on why hands evolved

Gene Kim, Jessica Orwig

Human hands are capable of performing incredibly complex movements like no other parts of the body. It has, however, been a long-term mystery of how they evolved to the current form. A group of researchers, Tetsuya Nakamura, Andrew R. Gehrke, Justin Lemberg, Julie Szymaszek, and Neil H. Shubin, unveiled a new study that shows evidence of where human hands might have come from.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.