Blackstone Wants To Sell The New Republic To A Company Like Bloomberg Or News Corp.

The New Republic has brought in Blackstone Group to help them consider a sale, and the investment firm wants to reach out to Bloomberg, News Corporation and individuals interested in D.C. politics, the Wall Street Journal reports.



A sale of the magazine, which currently loses money, would likely net under $20 million. The New Republic publishes in print every two weeks and daily online, and is owned by a group of investors.

News Corp.’s American print operations are New York-centric and lack a print magazine, while Bloomberg publishes multiple national business magazines in addition to Bloomberg News.

It’s unclear whether either would want to delve that far into Beltway politics, particularly with News Corp. still working to bolster The Daily, its young iPad publication.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.