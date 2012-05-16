Graphic Photo, Broken Nose Could Be Critical To George Zimmerman's defence

Photo: ABC News

George Zimmerman might have been telling the truth.Two recently released medical reports indicate Trayvon Martin’s knuckles were injured before he died and Zimmerman sustained a broken nose and other injuries during the struggle with the teen, according to WFTV and ABC News.



The reports come after ABC News released this graphic image last month that was reportedly taken with an iPhone camera moments after Martin died.

Zimmerman, the Florida neighbourhood watchman who shot and killed Martin, was charged last month with second-degree murder. Zimmerman has claimed he was acting in self-defence.

An autopsy of 17-year-old Martin revealed the teen had broken skin on his knuckles, possibly consistent with Zimmerman’s claim that Martin attacked him before the shooting, WFTV reported Tuesday.

“It goes along with Zimmerman’s story that he acted in self-defence, because he was getting beaten up by Trayvon Martin,” WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said. However, he cautioned, the injured knuckles could also support a claim that Martin was trying to fend off an attack or escape.

Also on Tuesday, ABC News reported that Zimmerman had broken his nose and sustained two black eyes, cuts to the back of his head, and a minor back injury during the incident.

Zimmerman’s family physician compiled the report, according to ABC News.

