New Report Shows Why Uber And Lyft Are Well Down The Road To Destroying The Taxi Industry

San Francisco’s taxis have taken a hit from apps like Uber, Sidecar, and Lyft, and now the city has the numbers to prove it.

Last week, San Francisco’s Municipal Transportation Agency released a report: in the last 15 months, cab use in the city has dwindled by 65%.

According to SFMTA’s Taxis and Accessible Services director Kate Toran, who compiled the report, the average San Francisco taxi now makes 504 trips a month. In March 2012, the average taxi made about 1,424 trips a month.

The decrease in San Francisco’s taxis can be attributed to services like Uber, Sidecar, and Lyft, which all operate in the city.

“There’s been a real reduction,” Toran said to the SFMTA board of directors.

“But obviously this doesn’t tell the whole story. Part of the story is we don’t have hard data yet from the [transportation network companies’] side to really analyse the full impact on the streets and our air quality.”

