New Report Shows Conservative Islamophobia, Double Standard For American Muslims

Across the political spectrum, 30% of Americans–up from 23% only eight months ago–believe that American Muslims want to establish Shari’a law as the law of the United States, a new report from the Brookings Institution and the Public Religion Research Institute reveals.Respondents were also polled as to what news source they trust the most, and of those who chose Fox News, 60% say they think American Muslims aim to impose Shari’a law.



The report illustrates a deep mistrust of Muslim culture in day-to-day life. Between 40 and 50% of Americans say they are uncomfortable with Muslim elementary school teachers, Muslim men praying in airports, a Mosque being built near their homes, and Muslim women wearing the burqa.

Additionally, 48% of Americans think that the values of Islam are at odds with American values and way of life, and when you only look at Republicans, the Tea Party, and Fox News loyalists, this number rises to ~67%. A double standard becomes apparent: 83% of Americans say that self-proclaimed Christians who commit acts of violence in the name of Christianity are not actually Christians, while only 48% believe self-proclaimed Muslims are not really Muslims if they commit acts of violence in the name of Islam.

Respondents were also polled regarding discrimination by race, and 46% say that discrimination against whites has become as big of a problem as discrimination against blacks and other minorities. 60% of Republicans and 70% of Fox News loyalists express this view, while only 25% of those who most trust public television think that it’s a problem.

