A new study suggests that the infamous “alien megastructure” star — called KIC 8462852, or Tabby’s star, may have destroyed a planet in the recent past. Turns out, the star’s odd behaviour probably has nothing to do with aliens — and the scientists who led the study have a testable hypothesis to prove it.

