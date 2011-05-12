New Renderings Of Barclays centre Are A "Baller's Paradise"

Curbed



By Bilal KhanWe’ve done plenty of construction checks on the Barclays centre, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen renderings of the future arena.

The renderings below appeared recently on the website of architect Ellerbe Becket overlords AECOM, and while we no longer see them on the AECOM site, NetsDaily swiped the above.

When Nets point guard Deron Williams saw the arena not too long ago he said that the place is going to be a “Baller’s Paradise.”

We don’t know if the shots of the main concourse, main entrance, “exclusive” club and champagne—er, Heineken—bar make us that excited. But Williams is the one who’ll have to play there.

Since the place won’t open until September 28, 2012, we’re just going to call it a Baller’s Limbo at this point.

Photo: Curbed

Photo: Curbed

Photo: Curbed

This post originally appeared at Curbed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.