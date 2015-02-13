New Relic shares pop after first earnings report since going public

New Relic New Relic CEO Lew Cirne

New Relic shares are up almost 5% in after hour tradings following its first earnings report since going public in December. At one point, the stock was up 6% after hours.

The company, which makes software to help monitor the performance of web sites and applications, reported revenue of $US29 million in the last quarter of 2014, up 69% from the same quarter last year, and slightly higher than estimates of $US26.1 million.

Net loss in the last quarter was $US0.28 per share (non-GAAP), which roundly beat estimates of $US0.37 per share.

It raised $US115 million when it went public in December, and its share price popped almost 50% on the first day of trading. Investors who held on after that have reason to be happy today.

