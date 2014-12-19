The First Footage Of The World's Deepest Fish Doesn't Look Like Anything Scientists Have Seen Before

Researchers have observed a new record for the world’s deepest living fish, found at the bottom of the Mariana Trench, the deepest site on earth.

The new species was recorded at a depth of 8,145 metres, breaking the previous depth record set in 2008 by nearly 500 metres, researchers said in a statement.

“This really deep fish did not look like anything we had seen before, nor does it look like anything we know of,” Alan Jamieson from the University of Aberdeen said. “It is unbelievably fragile, with large wing-like fins and a head resembling a cartoon dog.”

University of Aberdeen A new species of snailfish was found at a record-breaking depth of 8,145 metres.

The Mariana Trench sits nearly 11,000 meters (7 miles) below sea level in the Pacific Ocean, where very few large animals are found. It’s too cold and dark for most. However, new robotic technology is allowing researchers to explore the relatively barren environment, long thought too harsh for any life to exist at all.

The footage was captured by a team of Scottish scientists from the University of Aberdeen during their 30-day expedition using the Hadal-Lander ocean vehicle.

Along with the new species of snailfish, researchers filmed several other rarely-seen sea creatures. That includes supergiant amphipods, crustaceans that can measure a foot or more in length and are often referred to as the “insects of the sea.”

The video footage below shows sea creatures at different depths. Larger animals, such as rat-tails and cusk eels live in shallower depths of 5,000-6,500 metres. Supergiant amphipods live at mid-depths of 6,500-8,000 metres. The newly-found, fragile snailfish lives at depths greater than 8,000 metres. It’s shown in the video around the 1:40-minute mark, swimming in from the bottom-left corner.

