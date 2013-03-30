Watch Brothers Set A World Record For Tightest Parallel Parking Job Ever

The Guinness World Record for tightest parallel parking job has been beaten by two brothers in the UK.



Alastair and John Moffatt from Gloucester each spun a vintage Mini Mayfair into a spot that left just 13.1 centimeters (5.16 inches) to spare.

John set the record first; his feat was then matched by Allistair. The previous record, 14 centimeters, was held by Ronny Wechselberger.

This video from Guinness shows both Moffatts breaking the record, along with an amusing, blooper reel-style string of failures:

