The Rare Earth Projects That Will Reshape The Industry

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Rare earth shares continue to surge on concerns that China may restrict exports or raise prices and open the chance for foreign competitors. Rare Element Resources saw its shares jump over 1200% last year.Given that global demand for rare earths is estimated at 134,000 tons per year and is expected to rise to 200,000 tons in 2014, companies are looking to expand their mining operations.
In a new report, Ernst & Young looks at companies exploring advanced rare earth projects outside of China.
We let you know where these projects are at in terms of getting product to market, and how much they expect to be able to produce.
Company: Lynas Corporation Ltd.
Stage: Production expected to start Q3 2011 or 2012
Estimated production: 11,000 tonnes per year
Data provided by Ernst & Young
Company: Lynas Corporation Ltd.
Stage: Still looking for funding and customer contracts
Estimated production: 5,000 tonnes per year
Data provided by Ernst & Young
Company: Molycorp Inc.
Stage: Production expected to start Q4 2012 or Q4 2013
Estimated production: 19,050 - 40,000 tonnes per year
Data provided by Ernst & Young
Company: Stans Energy Corporation
Stage: Production expected to start Q4 2012 or Q4 2013
Estimated production: N/A
Data provided by Ernst & Young
Company: Arafura Resources Ltd.
Stage: Production expected to start in 2013
Estimated production: 20,000 tonnes per year
Data provided by Ernst & Young
Company: Alkane Resources Ltd.
Stage: Production expected to start in 2013
Estimated production: 2580 tonnes per year
Data provided by Ernst & Young
Company: Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.
Stage: Production expected to start after 2016
Estimated production: 5,000 tonnes per year
Data provided by Ernst & Young
Company: Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.
Stage: Production expected to start in the second half of FY2013
Estimated production: 2,700 tonnes per year
Data provided by Ernst & Young
Company: Frontier Rare Earths Ltd.
Stage: Production expected to start Q4 2014 or Q1 2015
Estimated production: 20,000 tonnes per year
Data provided by Ernst & Young
Company: Rare Element Resources Ltd.
Stage: Production expected to start in 2015
Estimated production: 10,400 tonnes per year
Data provided by Ernst & Young
Company: Avalon Rare Metals Inc.
Stage: Production expected to start Q4 2015
Estimated production: 10,000 tonnes per year
Data provided by Ernst & Young
Company: Greenland Minerals & Energy Ltd.
Project: Production expected to start between 2015 - 2016
Estimated production: 43,729 tonnes per year
Data provided by Ernst & Young
Company: Hudson Resources Inc
Stage: Production expected to start in 2015
Estimated production: N/A
Data provided by Ernst & Young
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.