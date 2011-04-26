The Rare Earth Projects That Will Reshape The Industry

Rare earth shares continue to surge on concerns that China may restrict exports or raise prices and open the chance for foreign competitors. Rare Element Resources saw its shares jump over 1200% last year.Given that global demand for rare earths is estimated at 134,000 tons per year and is expected to rise to 200,000 tons in 2014, companies are looking to expand their mining operations.

In a new report, Ernst & Young looks at companies exploring advanced rare earth projects outside of China.

We let you know where these projects are at in terms of getting product to market, and how much they expect to be able to produce.

Mount Weld, Australia

Company: Lynas Corporation Ltd.

Stage: Production expected to start Q3 2011 or 2012

Estimated production: 11,000 tonnes per year

Kangankunde, Malawi

Company: Lynas Corporation Ltd.

Stage: Still looking for funding and customer contracts

Estimated production: 5,000 tonnes per year

Mountain Pass, California

Company: Molycorp Inc.

Stage: Production expected to start Q4 2012 or Q4 2013

Estimated production: 19,050 - 40,000 tonnes per year

Kutessay II, Kyrgyzstan

Company: Stans Energy Corporation

Stage: Production expected to start Q4 2012 or Q4 2013

Estimated production: N/A

Nolans Bore, Australia

Company: Arafura Resources Ltd.

Stage: Production expected to start in 2013

Estimated production: 20,000 tonnes per year

Dubbo, Australia

Company: Alkane Resources Ltd.

Stage: Production expected to start in 2013

Estimated production: 2580 tonnes per year

Hoidas Lake, Canada

Company: Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.

Stage: Production expected to start after 2016

Estimated production: 5,000 tonnes per year

Steenkampskraal, South Africa

Company: Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.

Stage: Production expected to start in the second half of FY2013

Estimated production: 2,700 tonnes per year

Zandkopsdrift, South Africa

Company: Frontier Rare Earths Ltd.

Stage: Production expected to start Q4 2014 or Q1 2015

Estimated production: 20,000 tonnes per year

Bear Lodge, Wyoming

Company: Rare Element Resources Ltd.

Stage: Production expected to start in 2015

Estimated production: 10,400 tonnes per year

Nechalacho (Thor Lake), Canada

Company: Avalon Rare Metals Inc.

Stage: Production expected to start Q4 2015

Estimated production: 10,000 tonnes per year

Kvanefjeld, Greenland

Company: Greenland Minerals & Energy Ltd.

Project: Production expected to start between 2015 - 2016

Estimated production: 43,729 tonnes per year

Sarfartoq, Greenland

Company: Hudson Resources Inc

Stage: Production expected to start in 2015

Estimated production: N/A

