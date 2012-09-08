The Newest Range Rover Is More Efficient And Luxurious Than Its Predecessor

Photo: Land Rover

In London last night, Land Rover revealed a Range Rover that is an improvement over its predecessor in just about every way.An all-aluminium unibody structure (a first for an SUV) and a 5-liter V8 engine make the new model 926 pounds lighter than the third generation Range Rover.



That drop translates to a 22 per cent reduction in fuel consumption.

The new Range Rover offers more of the luxury the brand is known for, with 4.7 inches extra legroom in the rear seats, thanks to an increased wheelbase. Acoustic lamination reduces noise in the cabin, allowing the 29 speakers of the Meridian sound system to shine.

The SUV’s unusual entrance — it arrived on stage after driving through a three-foot deep pool of water and over a pile of rocks — showcased its off-road capability.

Land Rover plans on deliveries to North America in December. How the SUV drives remains to be seen, but it has a lot of promise.

Land Rover also announced plans for an upcoming hybrid Range Rover for production in late 2013.

