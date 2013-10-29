Here's What You Get When You Pay For The Top-Of-The-Line Range Rover 'Autobiography'

Today, Land Rover revealed the latest, most outrageous version of its most famous SUV: the Range Rover Autobiography.

“Autobiography” is among the most obnoxious names for a luxury vehicle we’ve come across, and Land Rover promises “it represents the pinnacle of desirability to bring even higher levels of refinement to the world’s finest luxury SUV.”

It comes with things like customisable LED mood lighting, massage seats, leather-covered everything (right down to the backseat tray tables), and a champagne cooler.

The Range Rover stands as one of the top luxury SUVs on the market, and demand for the brand is surging. But there’s new competition coming: In July, Bentley officially announced plans to build an SUV. Rolls-Royce has toyed with the idea as well.

The Autobiography, even fully optioned out, is unlikely to match the new Bentley offering in price, but it’s hard to see what Bentley could fit into their car that will out-fancy what’s in here.

The latest Range Rover will make debuts at the Los Angeles and Dubai Motor Shows in November. Pricing has not been announced, but the current Autobiography edition starts at $US135,995, while the base model of the Range Rover starts at $US83,545.

Here are some of the perks that set the new Autobiography apart from its predecessors.

An extended wheelbase provides an extra 5.5 inches of rear legroom. The original Range Rover wasn’t lacking for room in the back.

All four seats can offer a massage.

The “Autobiography” badge lets everyone know just how fancy you are.

The front grille and side vents come with a “unique design finish.”

The 7-spoke 21″ and 22″ wheels have a “high gloss polished finish.”

The back seats are fully adjustable and have leather-covered tray tables.

The re-designed center console includes a chiller compartment for champagne.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.