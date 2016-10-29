There's going to be another 'Rambo' movie -- but it won't star Sylvester Stallone

The rights holders of the “Rambo” movies are trying to turn it into a “James Bond”-like franchise.

Nu Image/Millennium Films are planning to reboot “Rambo” without Sylvester Stallone, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Titled “Rambo: New Blood,” the movie will continue the story of John Rambo, the lead character from David Morrell’s 1972 novel, “First Blood,” which looked at the struggle of a Vietnam Veteran returning from the war.

The project is currently in development but a new actor will be taking over the role, a la the numerous actors who have carried the James Bond torch over the decades.

The 1982 film “First Blood,” and the sequels, that followed made Stallone an international star. He last played the role in 2008’s “Rambo.”

“New Blood” will be directed by Ariel Vromen, who found acclaim with the 2012 movie “The Iceman,” starring Michael Shannon.

