Incredible New Radar Views Of A Giant Asteroid In Its Closest Earth Flyby

2007 PA8 is a one mile-wide asteroid floating many million miles from Earth.



Between Oct. 28 and Oct. 30, NASA’s Deep Space Network antenna in California collected data of the space rock during its closest approach to Earth for at least another 200 years. A series of radar images was then generated from the data.

At the the start of the composite, asteroid 2007 PA8 was 6.5 million miles from Earth. Two days later, it was 5.6 million miles. On Nov. 5, the asteroid came even closer to our planet — 4 million miles, or about 17 times the distance between the Earth and the moon.

The radar images show that the asteroid has an elongated shape with ridges and possibly craters, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory wrote in a news release.

Take a look at the composite image of asteroid 2007 PA8 below:

Photo: NASA

