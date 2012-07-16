REVEALED: Here Are Pictures Of The Newly Redesigned PS3

Photo: PocketLint

Take a look at these photos of a redesigned PS3. Dubbed the PS3 “Super Slim” or PS3 4000.The new console sports a sleeker look with a sliding game disc tray instead of the traditional slot load.



The photos were published by Brazilian site Technoblog, but we found them over at PocketLint.

We expect this model to be available just in time for Christmas.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.