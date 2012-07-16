REVEALED: Here Are Pictures Of The Newly Redesigned PS3

Kevin Smith
ps3 4000 slim

Photo: PocketLint

Take a look at these photos of a redesigned PS3. Dubbed the PS3 “Super Slim” or PS3 4000.The new console sports a sleeker look with a sliding game disc tray instead of the traditional slot load.

The photos were published by Brazilian site Technoblogbut we found them over at PocketLint.

We expect this model to be available just in time for Christmas.

This version just passed through the FCC last week.

The top portion slides back to reveal where the games go.

Here are a few pictures that show the thickness of the device.

And a concept of what it is expected to look like.

Now check this out...

