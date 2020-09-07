A new single-engine plane was designed to be so efficient it can make flying private cost the same as a commercial airline – see the Celera 500L

Otto Aviation A rendering of Otto Aviation’s new Celera 500L.

Otto Aviation just pulled the curtain back on its newest plane, the Celera 500L.

The new private aviation aircraft can fly up to 4,500 nautical miles at speeds of 450 miles per hour while only burning one gallon for every 18 to 25 miles.

It’s slated to be one of the cheapest private aircraft to operate costing only $US328 per hour.

Looks can be deceptive in aviation, especially with the new Celera 500L.

Otto Aviation’s newest aircraft doesn’t look like your average private plane but that’s exactly why it’s set to disrupt the industry and make private flying more accessible to the masses â€” if it can live up to its promises. The Celera 500L boasts incredible performance capabilities that are nearly unbelievable upon the first review and make it unlike even the most efficient aircraft currently roaming the skies.

The six-seater plane has an intercontinental range of 4,500 nautical miles at speeds of 450 miles per hour in cruise flight. And despite having the performance more akin to a multi-million-dollar Gulfstream, the Celera 500L is only powered by one engine that’s made from aluminium.

If you can get past its looks, the Celera 500L is a great deal for private flyers at a cost of only $US328 per hour, which would make it among the cheapest private charter aircraft on the market.

The timing couldn’t be any more ideal with private flying surging in popularity among the wealthy who are choosing to pay for safety by chartering aircraft when they travel. With the Celera 500L boasting operating costs of only $US328 per hour, it could give even middle-class flyers a safer alternative to the airlines without breaking the bank.

Take a closer look at Otto Aviation’s Celera 500L.

The Celera 500L is a single-engine propeller aircraft with an intriguing design unlike most aircraft currently flying.

Otto Aviation A model of Otto Aviation’s new Celera 500L.

The fuselage of the new plane is shaped almost like the hull of an airship, taking advantage of laminar flow to aid the flow of air.

Otto Aviation A rendering of Otto Aviation’s new Celera 500L.

It’s similar to another private aircraft, the Italian Piaggio P.180 Avanti.

Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty A Piaggio P.180 Avanti turboprop aircraft.

Looks aside, the aerodynamically friendly design helps give the Celera 500L and astounding range of 4,500 nautical miles on a single tank of fuel.

Otto Aviation A rendering of Otto Aviation’s new Celera 500L.

A 4,500-nautical mile range gives the Celera 500L the ability to cross the US non-stop flight but also cross oceans with ease. New York to London is only 3,000 nautical miles, for example, with city pairs like New York-Istanbul, Geneva-Johannesburg, and Sydney-Honolulu theoretically accessible with the aircraft.

Otto Aviation A rendering of Otto Aviation’s new Celera 500L.

That kind of range on a private aircraft is typically reserved for the likes of Gulfstreams.

Sgt Alex Kouns/DVIDS/US Marine Corps A Gulfstream private jet aircraft.

Whether or not aviation regulators will let a single-engine aircraft fly extended overwater routes, however, is another story.

Otto Aviation A rendering of Otto Aviation’s new Celera 500L.

Driving the aircraft is a rear-facing propeller located at the back of the aircraft, pushing the aircraft instead of pulling it.

Otto Aviation A rendering of Otto Aviation’s new Celera 500L.

The rear-facing propeller is also a staple of the Avanti.

Marina Lystseva/TASS/ Getty A Piaggio P.180 Avanti turboprop aircraft.

Powering the aircraft is a Red A03 all-aluminium engine built by Germany’s Red Aircraft, costing only $US170,000 and capable of being fuelled by jet fuel or biodiesel.

Otto Aviation Otto Aviation’s new Celera 500L during a test flight.

And even with one engine, the Celera 500L can achieve a top speed of 450 miles per hour at cruise altitude.

Otto Aviation Otto Aviation’s new Celera 500L during a test flight.

Enhancing aerodynamic efficiency even further is the use of winglets on the ends of each wing that further improve airflow and reduce drag.

Otto Aviation A rendering of Otto Aviation’s new Celera 500L.

They’re a common feature on newer aircraft as the aerodynamic efficiency they provide helps lower fuel burn and increase range.

Ryan Fletcher / Shutterstock.com A Gulfstream G550 private jet.

The Celera 500L only burns one gallon for every 18 to 25 miles compared to one to five miles per gallon on traditional aircraft.

Otto Aviation Otto Aviation’s new Celera 500L during a test flight.

Otto Aviation calls it “the most environmentally friendly aeroplane in its class.”

Otto Aviation Otto Aviation’s new Celera 500L during a test flight.

Inside the plane, the fuselage design calls for a six-foot, two-inch tall cabin for passengers to easily stand up in. Six seats can be accommodated in the 500L, comparable to a light jet.

Otto Aviation A rendering of Otto Aviation’s new Celera 500L.

But seating capacity is about the only thing that makes it similar to a light jet as the designs and capabilities are markedly different.

InsectWorld / Shutterstock.com A Cessna Citation CJ3 aircraft.

Otto Aviation completed 31 successful flights with the Celera 500L by the end of August using a full-scale prototype.

Otto Aviation Otto Aviation’s new Celera 500L during a test flight.

It’s a major milestone for the 12-year-old company that sees its flagship one step closer to certification, expected in 2023.

Otto Aviation Otto Aviation’s new Celera 500L during a test flight.

The company hopes the aircraft will democratize private aviation and make chartering the Celera 500L similar to buying a commercial airline ticket in terms of cost.

Otto Aviation Otto Aviation’s new Celera 500L during a test flight.

With an hourly rate of around $US328 per hour, it’s cheaper than nearly every private aircraft on the market.

Otto Aviation Otto Aviation’s new Celera 500L during a test flight.

The 500L is also only the beginning with Otto Aviation planning a larger model, the 1000L, after the launch of its first.

Otto Aviation Otto Aviation’s new Celera 500L during a test flight.

