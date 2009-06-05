New Prius Is The Top Seller In Japan

Toyota’s new Prius is a smashing success in Japan. Toyota sold 10,915 cars in May, the most of any model.



The third generation of the hybrid just went on sale last month. It dethroned the Honda hybrid the Insight which held the top spot. Toyota dealers say they’ve received 110,000 orders for Prius already.

Japan isn’t the U.S., but if we pick up their love of hybrid cars, we don’t think Toyota will have to sweat too hard about selling 16,000 electric cars in California, which has the automaker a little worried.

See Also: Going Electric In California Could Cost Toyota $1 Billion

