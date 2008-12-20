New President For TheLadders.com

Management shuffle at high-end job and recruiting site TheLadders.com. EVP Alex Douzet is stepping up as President of the site, while co-founder Marc Cenedella (SA 100: #12) shifts out of the President role to be CEO.



Prior to co-founding TheLadders.com with Marc, Alex had been director of marketing at hotjobs.com.

