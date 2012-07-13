Here Are The Brand New Uniforms For All 20 English Premier League Teams

Photo: Nike, Inc.

Unlike American teams, Premier League teams tweak their uniforms every single year.It’s largely a business move — fans have to shell out a few bucks every 12 months if they want to the most up-to-date kit.



We compiled all the 2012-13 Premier League kits that have been released so far (32 of them, in total).

Our favourites: Stoke’s red, white and blue away kits, and Chelsea’s simple-but-elegant home kits.

Our least favourites: Arsenal’s purple away kits, and the downright awful, tribal-tattoo inspired Liverpool third kit.

