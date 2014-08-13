Here Are The Brand New Uniforms For All 20 English Premier League Teams

Tony Manfred
Manchester united homeNike

Unlike American sports leagues, English Premier League teams tweak their uniforms every year.

Some teams change because they have new sponsors or manufacturers. Others make changes for the sake of selling more merchandise.

As a result, all 20 EPL teams have new home and away kits this year.

Our favourite: Chelsea’s away shirt.

Our least favourite: Every Liverpool shirt.

The EPL kicks off on Saturday, August 16th.

Arsenal (home, away, third)

Aston Villa (home, away)

Burnley (home, away)

Chelsea (home, away)

Crystal Palace (home, away)

Everton (home, away, third)

Hull City (home)

Leicester City (home)

Liverpool (home, away, third)

Manchester City (home)

Manchester City (away)

Manchester United (home)

Manchester United (away)

Manchester United (third)

Newcastle United (home)

Newcastle United (away)

QPR (home)

QPR (away)

QPR (third)

Southampton (home, away)

Stoke City (home, away)

Sunderland (home, away)

Swansea (home, away)

Tottenham (home, away)

West Bromwich Albion (home, away)

West Ham (home, away)

