Here Are The Brand New Uniforms For All 20 English Premier League Teams

Unlike American sports leagues, English Premier League teams tweak their uniforms every year.

Some teams change because they have new sponsors or manufacturers. Others make changes for the sake of selling more merchandise.

As a result, all 20 EPL teams have new home and away kits this year.

Our favourite: Chelsea’s away shirt.

Our least favourite: Every Liverpool shirt.

The EPL kicks off on Saturday, August 16th.

