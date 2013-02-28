There's A Legion Of Iron Men In A New 'Iron Man 3' Poster

There’s a new poster out for “Iron Man 3” showing not one, but eight Iron Men all dressed in different suits.



Who’s wearing the suits?

Well, there are seven Avengers in total including Robert Downey Jr.’s “Iron Man” and Nick Fury, but we doubt that’s the case.

These Iron Men look like they mean business. For all we know, they’re playing for the other team.

Either way, this looks awesome.

The final trailer for the film will debut next Tuesday while “Iron Man 3” hits theatres May 3.

Photo: Marvel

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.