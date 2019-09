MacRumors has posted the colourful new movie poster for ‘Jobs.’



The poster features a bearded Ashton Kutcher in Jobs’s signature glasses, along with the slogan, “Some see what’s possible, others change what’s possible.”

‘Jobs’ is slated to debut August 16th.

