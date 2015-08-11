Porsche's new $100-million US headquarters is like Disneyland for car lovers

Back in May, Porsche opened a brand-spanking-new North American headquarters. The next time you find yourself flying into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, take a look at the northeast corner of the airport.

There you’ll find a groovy-looking building with sports cars speeding on an adjacent racetrack. That’s the $US100-million HQ and Porsche Experience Center.

“[W]e celebrate a significant milestone in the history of Porsche as we expand our footprint in the United States and reaffirm our commitment to the state of Georgia and the city of Atlanta,” Matthias Mueller, president and CEO of Porsche, said. “We are investing more than ever before, heightening visibility for the Porsche brand in the US and worldwide.”

Business Insider recently travelled to Atlanta and checked out the place. We’ll report on our adventures in later post, but in the meantime, have a look at what got us to hop on a plane and fly down to Georgia.

Porsche North America has called Atlanta home since 1998. Porsche But with the new 27-acre facility, Porsche has created an opportunity to connect with current and prospective buyers. Porsche In fact, the new Porsche compound is the largest investment the company has ever made outside Germany. Porsche So what do the new HQ and Porsche Experience Center offer? Porsche How about a 1.6-mile, high-speed test track. Porsche Here, drivers will be able to push the handling of their Porsches to the limits. Porsche And there's an off-road course, where drivers can get a little muddy. Porsche The Porsche Experience Center also features two handling courses and a kick-plate course, where drivers can learn how to react when their car loses traction. Porsche Inside, the PEC features a human-performance center, where experts can optimise the fitness of the driver. Porsche There's also a driving simulator. Porsche Inside, you'll find a gallery of classic Porsches from the company's illustrious past ... Porsche ... such as this Brumos Racing Porsche and ... Porsche ... the classic Porsche 356 Speedster or ... Porsche ... some cool artifacts from Porsche's past. Porsche Those interested in fine dining can drop by Restaurant 356. Porsche Enjoy a nice meal as you take in the driving action on the test track. Porsche There's also space to relax at the Carrera Cafe. Porsche Here's a mural of legendary company executive Ferry Porsche. Porsche There's also a Porsche design studio, where customers can configure their future cars. Porsche Naturally, there's a gift shop. Porsche On the business end, the facility features 13,000 sq. ft. of business and meeting space. Porsche Ultimately, the best part is that you don't even need to be a Porsche owner to experience the awesomeness of the new facility. Porsche

