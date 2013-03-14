Pope Francis Used To Ride The Bus To Work Instead Of Taking His Limo

Pope Francis in 2007.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Newly named Pope Francis, aka Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, is known for being humble and rejecting an ostentatious lifestyle.A report from his life in Buenos Aires lends credence to that reputation: According to the National Catholic Register (via the Washington Post), Bergoglio “gave up his chauffeured limousine in favour of taking the bus to work.”



Considering the security risks that come with the papacy, however, the new Pope Francis will likely give up public transportation for the cutting edge Mercedes Popemobile that will keep him safe and comfortable on the job.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.