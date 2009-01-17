New Ponzi In Florida?

UPDATE: One of the investment managers at Valhalla Management, Art Nadel, is on the lam.



EARLIER: We’ve been hearing rumours about Valhalla Investment Partners Management, an investment fund co-managed by Chris and Neil Moody. We understand that it has $350 million in assets.

Or perhaps that should be had $350 million in assets, because CNBC just announced that the Sarasota police are investigating a possible theft of invested assets. Stay tuned.

