POLL: Palin Doesn't Stand A Chance Against Obama In 2012

Photo: David Shankbone via Flickr

A new Wall Street Journal NBC News poll shows that Sarah Palin is behind President Barack Obama in the race for 2012 by a whopping 22 points.Obama currently leads over every other Republican candidate as well, including against Mitt Romney, where he holds a 7 point lead.



But the gap over Palin is what stands out here, with Obama holding a 55-33 lead.

Check out the full poll details here >

