Obama's Poll Ratings Are Tanking Again

So much for his inevitable re-election. Obama’s poll ratings are falling, and he’s looking weak against his Republican opponents.That’s the gist of a new WaPo/ABC poll.



In the new poll, 46 per cent approve of the way Obama is handling his job; 50 per cent disapprove. That’s a mirror image of his 50 to 46 positive split in early February. The downshift is particularly notable among independents — 57 per cent of whom now disapprove — and among white people without college degrees, with disapproval among this group now topping approval by a ratio of more than 2 to 1, at 66 versus 28 per cent.

These groups are also the ones whose shifting support has re-shuffled prospective general-election matchups. Among registered voters, Obama is now on par with Romney (47 per cent for the president, 49 per cent for Romney) and Santorum (49 to 46 per cent). Previously, Obama held significant advantages over both.

The full details of the poll are on this page, and you can see pretty clear deterioration in the categories that matter, especially the econo my.

Hre’s a look at the trend on approval ratings of the economy.

Note that toal “approval” is only at 38% vs. 59% disapproving. Previously he had been at 44% approval and 53% disapproval.

Deterioration is seen on the deficit numbers, too.

Now here’s the weird part. Obama’s disapproval on the economy is up, but when you disassociate the economy from Obama, things look better. The general outlook is still pretty good.

That’s consistent with other polls we’ve seen lately on how people view the economy.

So is it possible that the poll is a fluke, and that things aren’t so bad for Obama?

Unfortunately for him, the deterioration is consistent with other data.

Rasmussen has Obama losing to both Romney and Santorum in their latest tracker.

And momentum in the Gallup poll has stalled out for Obama, too.

Oh, and if you think this all sounds familiar… it should.

Here’s a story we ran last Spring.

