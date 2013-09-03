New Poll Shows Clive Palmer Will Get As Many Primary Votes As The Greens In Queensland

Palmer twerking.

A poll in Fairfax newspapers today says mining magnate and political hopeful Clive Palmer might win as many votes as The Greens in Queensland.

According to the poll, Palmer has an 8% primary vote, which puts his fledgling party at equal pace with The Greens.

Labor’s primary vote is 31%, compared to the coalition on 45%.

One of Palmer’s recruits, former rugby league player Glen Lazarus, is an outside chance of wining a seat in the Senate, with the help of preferences.

The 8% won’t be enough to win Palmer his own seat though.

The survey of 1014 people in Queensland was taken between August 31 and September 1.

Read more here.

Now read: Meeting The Locals In Kevin Rudd’s Electorate, At The End Of The Road

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.